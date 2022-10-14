Logo
Business

TomTom raises full-year outlook after Q3 beat
TomTom raises full-year outlook after Q3 beat

FILE PHOTO: TomTom navigation are seen in front of TomTom displayed logo in this illustration taken July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

14 Oct 2022 01:43PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2022 01:43PM)
(Corrects headline to drop extraneous word 'urgent'; no changes to text)

(Reuters) - Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom on Friday raised its 2022 outlook after better-than-expected third-quarter results driven by its location technology business.

The Amsterdam-based firm, whose customers range from major car companies to leading global tech firms, forecast full-year revenue in a range of 505 million to 520 million euros ($494 million to $509 million), with 410 million to 425 million euros from its core location technology business.

The group had previously guided for a revenue of 470-510 million euros, with 380-420 million euros generated from location technology.

($1 = 1.0221 euros)

Source: Reuters

