TomTom sees more supply chain constraints in 2022, misses Q4 forecasts
TomTom sees more supply chain constraints in 2022, misses Q4 forecasts

FILE PHOTO: TomTom navigation are seen in front of TomTom displayed logo in this illustration taken July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

04 Feb 2022 02:21PM (Updated: 04 Feb 2022 02:21PM)
Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom said on Friday it expected more supply chain constraints in 2022 as it reported weaker-than-expected quarterly core earnings.

The Amsterdam-based firm, whose customers range from major car companies to leading global tech firms, said supply chain shortages would persist throughout the year before easing in 2023.

The Amsterdam-based company, whose customers range from major carmakers to leading global tech firms, reported a fourth-quarter loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 19.2 million euros ($22.00 million), missing the 7-million-euro loss analysts had forecast.

($1 = 0.8726 euros)

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

