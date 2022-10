KUALA LUMPUR: Tony Fernandes resigned as AirAsia X's group CEO on Monday (Oct 31), about four months after he was reappointed to the post.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the airline said that the resignation was due to Fernandes' "other commitments".

The filing did not give any other reason for the resignation.

AirAsia X had redesignated Fernandes as its group CEO in July.