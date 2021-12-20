Too early to consider normalising monetary policy: BOJ's Kuroda

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday (Dec 20) it was too early to consider normalising monetary policy, bolstering the view that the Japanese central bank would lag behind other central banks in dialing back monetary stimulus.

Kuroda made the remark as the Bank of England last week became the first G7 central bank to embark on rate increases, and the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) have shifted away from monetary stimulus.

The BOJ's assets have grown the equivalent of 135 per cent of GDP, far exceeding 36 per cent for the Fed and 66 per cent for ECB, as of September 2021, Kuroda said, pledging to conduct appropriate policy taking its financial health into account.

"I don't think expansion of the BOJ's assets will affect our ability to keep monetary policy and financial system stable," Kuroda told parliament.