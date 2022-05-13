Logo
'Too early' to say if Nissan would spin off EV unit - COO
'Too early' to say if Nissan would spin off EV unit - COO

A man walks in front of the Nissan logo at Nissan Gallery in Yokohama, Japan November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou/Files

13 May 2022 11:09AM (Updated: 13 May 2022 11:09AM)
TOKYO : It is too early to say whether Nissan Motor Co would spin off its electric vehicle (EV) business division like its alliance member Renault is seeking to do, a senior executive of the Japanese automaker said on Friday.

"It's too early to consider because of our diversified market portfolio and diversified product portfolio," Nissan COO Ashwani Gupta said.

The French carmaker said in April all options were on the table for separating its EV business, including a possible public listing, as it seeks to catch up with rivals such as Tesla and Volkswagen.

Source: Reuters

