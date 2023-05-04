Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Too early for South Korea to shift policy focus from inflation - finance minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Too early for South Korea to shift policy focus from inflation - finance minister

Too early for South Korea to shift policy focus from inflation - finance minister

FILE PHOTO: South Korean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Choo Kyung-ho speaks during an interview with Reuters in Incheon, South Korea, May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

04 May 2023 06:05PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

INCHEON, South Korea : South Korea needs to see more stabilisation in prices before it can shift the focus of economic policies from fighting inflation to boosting growth, Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said on Thursday.

A consistent approach was needed to tackle inflation, and shifting the policy stance before that "may spark inflationary pressures again" Choo said during a meeting with journalists.

While April's 3.7 per cent inflation was the lowest annual rates in 14 months, it was still high and there remained factors that could cause inflation to flare up.

Choo also said he hoped to go to Tokyo for talks with his Japanese counterpart Shunichi Suzuki at the earliest time possible. The ministers had agreed to hold further discussions when they met for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of an Asian Development Bank gathering earlier this week.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.