OpenAI wants a trillion-dollar debut. Here's how it stacks up against history's biggest IPOs

SINGAPORE: From artificial intelligence giants to private space companies, some of the world's most valuable firms are inching closer to the stock market.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has filed confidentially for an initial public offering and is said to be targeting a valuation of up to US$1 trillion.

Rival Anthropic has also filed for an IPO after a funding round that valued the company at US$965 billion, while Elon Musk's SpaceX is pursuing a public offering that could become the largest in history if completed.

The prospect of these blockbuster listings has reignited interest in IPOs - the moment when private companies throw open their doors to public investors.

But while eye-watering valuations and household names grab headlines, not every mega-listing has translated into stellar returns for investors.

Based on a ranking compiled by Renaissance Capital, a firm specialising in IPO research and investment products, CNA takes a look at the five biggest IPOs in history and how the companies behind them are faring.