Top 5 investor in UK's Aveva plans to reject Schneider takeover

LONDON : A top five investor in British software company Aveva plans to reject a 9.5 billion pound ($11 billion) takeover bid by French industrial group Schneider Electric, joining two other shareholders who have already said they would do the same.

Hedge fund Davidson Kempner said in a statement on Thursday that it believed the Schneider bid was "highly opportunistic" and it did not take into account Aveva's long-term potential.

In September, when the deal was announced, Canada-based Mawer Investment Management and M&G Investments, two Aveva shareholders, said they intended to reject the offer.

Schneider Electric has offered 31 pounds per share, a premium of about 41 per cent to Aveva's share price in August before it announced the suitor was considering making an offer.

The French group said in October that the deal is "not an absolute must-do".

Schneider already owns nearly 60 per cent of Aveva. It took majority control in 2017 in a reverse takeover that enabled the British company to retain its London listing.

Davidson Kempner owns 3.8 per cent of Aveva's shares according to Refinitiv data, making it the no.5 shareholder. Schneider should make a higher offer, it said in its statement.

"The timing of the approach by Schneider is highly opportunistic and comes on the back of a broader market decline as well as weakness in Aveva's own share price," Davidson Kempner said.

Shareholders are due to vote on the deal on Nov. 17.

($1 = 0.8587 pounds)