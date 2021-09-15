Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Top announcements from Apple event
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Top announcements from Apple event

Top announcements from Apple event
Apple CEO Tim Cook holds the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 7 during a special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California broadcast September 14, 2021. Apple Inc/Handout via REUTERS
Top announcements from Apple event
Apple CEO Tim Cook showcases the expansion of Apple Fitness+ during a special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California broadcast September 14, 2021. Brooks Kraft/Apple Inc/Handout via REUTERS
Top announcements from Apple event
Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak showcases the advanced features of the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max during a special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California broadcast September 14, 2021. Brooks Kraft/Apple Inc/Handout via REUTERS
Top announcements from Apple event
Apple's Kaiann Drance showcases the new iPhone 13 during a special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California broadcast September 14, 2021 in a still image from video. Apple Inc/Handout via REUTERS
Top announcements from Apple event
Apple's Melody Kuna talks about the enhanced features of the new iPad during a special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California broadcast September 14, 2021 in a still image from video. Apple Inc/Handout via REUTERS
15 Sep 2021 06:39AM (Updated: 15 Sep 2021 06:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Apple Inc on Tuesday launched a new series of iPhones and iPads, featuring a faster processor and better cameras.

Launching the products at a virtual event, Apple priced its smartphones at between US$399 for iPhone SE, US$799 for iPhone 13 and US$1,099 for iPhone Pro Max.

Here are five key announcements from the event:

IPHONE 13

The latest iPhone 13 comes with a new A15 Bionic processor, larger battery, more storage and new camera features.

The latest version will start at US$799, the same price as its predecessor, and doubles the entry-level storage at 128GB. Its mini version will start at US$699. The iPhone 13 is expected to last two and half times longer than the iPhone 12 on a single charge.

FASTER CHIP

The new 5-nanometer technology - deemed to be the fastest chip in a smartphone - features a new 5-core GPU in the Pro lineup that brings the fastest graphics performance in any smartphone. It is 30-50per cent faster than the leading competition, Apple said, improving quality for video apps, gaming, and the new camera features.

PRO AND MAX

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have new camera systems and include an upgraded ultra-wide camera with improved aperture, making snapping pictures in low-light conditions better.

The iPhone 13 Pro starts at US$999 and the Pro Max starts at US$1,099. All three models will be available Sept. 24.

The models will be available in four colors including graphite, gold, silver, and sierra blue with storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and new 1TB.

APPLE WATCH

The latest Apple Watch is redesigned to have a larger display, with softer and more rounded corners. The borders are 40per cent thinner, compared with Series 6.

Fitness plus, a key feature on Apple Watches, adds new programs such as pilates and meditation as well as snow season and support group workouts.

The Series 7 starts at US$399 and will be available this autumn.

IPAD MINI

The new iPad Mini will be equipped with an A15 bionic chip, 5G mobile technology and a USB-C port. The redesigned Mini will be thinner, have an edge-to-edge screen with a liquid Retina display and come in four new colors.

It will also feature Center Stage, a feature that adjusts the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls that was previously available on the Pro version. The mini starts at US$499.

Its larger sibling, iPad, will be powered by an A13 bionic chip and include the Center Stage feature to target those working from home or attending classes online. The regular iPad's price starts at US$329.

(This story corrects iPhone 13 price to US$799 from US$699 and Pro Max price to 1,099 from US$999 in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us