Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Top Apple executives likely to be deposed in US fight with Google
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Top Apple executives likely to be deposed in US fight with Google

Top Apple executives likely to be deposed in US fight with Google

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London, Britain January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

12 Feb 2022 03:02AM (Updated: 12 Feb 2022 03:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The Justice Department wants to depose some of Apple's top executives as it prepares for a trial to determine if Alphabet's Google broke antitrust law in how it runs its search business, a lawyer representing Apple said on Friday.

In its complaint, the Justice Department accused Google of paying billions of dollars each year in exclusionary agreements with Apple, Samsung and others so that they will make Google's search engine the default on their devices.

In a pre-trial hearing, Steven Sunshine, speaking for Apple, said that the government was asking for depositions of "Apple's most senior executives."

Sunshine also indicated that it was not clear to him what the Justice Department wanted from Apple.

The U.S. Justice Department sued Google in October 2020, accusing the $1 trillion company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals. A trial date was set for Sept. 12, 2023.

The U.S. Justice Department, Federal Trade Commission and groups of state attorneys general launched a variety of investigations into the Big Tech platforms about two years ago, some of which have resulted in lawsuits.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us