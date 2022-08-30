Top China bank ICBC, world's largest, posts 4.9% H1 profit rise

BEIJING : Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), the world's largest commercial lender by assets, said net profit grew 4.9 per cent year-on-year in the first half of this year as the Chinese economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Profit was 171.5 billion yuan ($24.82 billion)in the six months through June, compared with 163.47 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a filing on Tuesday.

The data implies a second quarter net profit of 80.9 billion yuan, up 4 per cent from a year earlier, Reuters calculations show.

($1 = 6.9100 Chinese yuan renminbi)