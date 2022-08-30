Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Top China bank ICBC, world's largest, posts 4.9% H1 profit rise
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Top China bank ICBC, world's largest, posts 4.9% H1 profit rise

Top China bank ICBC, world's largest, posts 4.9% H1 profit rise

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) is pictured at the entrance to its branch in Beijing, China April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo

30 Aug 2022 04:44PM (Updated: 30 Aug 2022 04:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), the world's largest commercial lender by assets, said net profit grew 4.9 per cent year-on-year in the first half of this year as the Chinese economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Profit was 171.5 billion yuan ($24.82 billion)in the six months through June, compared with 163.47 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a filing on Tuesday.

The data implies a second quarter net profit of 80.9 billion yuan, up 4 per cent from a year earlier, Reuters calculations show.

($1 = 6.9100 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.