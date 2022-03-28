Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Top China brokerage CITIC posts 55per cent rise in 2021 profit on investment gains
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Top China brokerage CITIC posts 55per cent rise in 2021 profit on investment gains

Top China brokerage CITIC posts 55per cent rise in 2021 profit on investment gains

A CITIC Securities logo is seen at a building where its branch is located in Beijing, China, March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

28 Mar 2022 08:39PM (Updated: 28 Mar 2022 08:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING/SHANGHAI : CITIC Securities Co, China's biggest brokerage, reported on Monday a 55.01per cent rise in profit in 2021, led by strong gains in securities investments.

Net profit for the 12 months ended December rose to 23.1 billion yuan ($3.6 billion) from 14.9 billion yuan a year earlier, on the strength of investments, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

CITIC's revenue generated from stock investment jumped by 37.14per cent to 18.4 billion yuan, while asset management fees rose by around 41.35per cent to 13.5 billion yuan, the annual report showed.

The net profit results are largely in line with the preliminary results released in January.

"The capital market is booming," said the preliminary report.

"In 2021, the company invested in banks, asset management projects which steadily grew," the company added.

China's brokerages earned 191.12 billion yuan in net profit in 2021, up 21.32per cent, while their revenue rose by 12.03per cent, Securities Association of China data show.

CITIC shares in Hong Kong closed down 0.34per cent on Monday at HK$17.5 prior to the results being announced, compared with a 1.31per cent rise in the broader market

($1 = 6.3607 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Engen Tham and Zhang Yan in Shanghai; Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us