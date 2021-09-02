Logo
Top Chinese tech regulator holds video meet with Microsoft president
FILE PHOTO: Microsoft President Brad Smith testifies at a House Judiciary Committee Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittee hearing in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

02 Sep 2021 11:49AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2021 11:46AM)
SHANGHAI : Microsoft president Brad Smith met Xiao Yaqing, a top official of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) via a video call on Thursday to discuss cooperation, the regulator said in a posting on Chinese social media.

The two also exchanged in-depth views on development of digital technologies, digital industrialisation, deepening exchanges, and Microsoft's development in China, the regulator added.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

