Top stablecoin Tether boosts US Treasuries holdings
Top stablecoin Tether boosts US Treasuries holdings

Smartphone with Tether logo is placed on displayed US dollars in this illustration taken, on May 12, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

20 May 2022 12:07AM (Updated: 20 May 2022 01:09AM)
LONDON: Tether, the world's largest stablecoin, said on Thursday (May 19) it has boosted its holdings of US government debt while cutting exposure to riskier assets, the first look at its reserves since the token was rocked by the crypto sector's recent sell-off.

Stablecoins, a variety of cryptocurrencies designed to keep a steady value, are in sharp focus after crypto markets were rocked last week by the demise of the TerraUSD token.

Usually underpinned by reserves of assets such as dollars, gold and government debt, stablecoins are widely used in cryptocurrency trading - with Tether the predominant medium for moving funds between crypto or into regular cash.

Yet Tether broke its 1:1 peg with the dollar as cryptocurrencies fell, dropping to as low as 95 cents, according to CoinMarketCap, before recovering, shaking faith in a key cog in the crypto economy.

The token, run by a British Virgin Islands company, is designed to hold a value of US$1. Tether promises it has sufficient reserves to allow all holders of the over-US$70 billion worth of Tether in circulation to exchange their tokens for dollars.

Tether said it boosted its holdings of Treasuries by over 13 per cent to US$39.2 billion and cut its exposure to riskier commercial paper - short term debt issued by companies - by around 17 per cent to US$20.1 billion in the first quarter.

Tether said its reserves totalled US$82.4 billion as of Mar 31, with some US$82.3 billion in liabilities. It has reduced its commercial paper holdings by an extra 20 per cent since the Q1 report was written, Chief Technology Officer Paolo Ardoino said.

Financial regulators worldwide have warned that stablecoins could pose a risk to wider financial stability, with Britain among major economies looking to regulate the sector.

Source: Reuters

