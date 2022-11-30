Logo
Top Swiss court rules against Swisscom in fibre-optic case
Top Swiss court rules against Swisscom in fibre-optic case

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss telecoms group Swisscom is seen at an office building, in Zurich, Switzerland May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

30 Nov 2022 04:40AM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 04:59AM)
ZURICH: Switzerland's highest court has rejected Swisscom's appeal over the standards it has to use in expanding fibre-optic networks to consumers, the court said on Tuesday (Nov 29).

The case centred on whether Swisscom could use a different standard than the one telecoms companies had agreed in a round table with regulators.

The Federal Administrative Court had ruled against Swisscom last year, and the Federal Supreme Court upheld that ruling in a verdict released on Tuesday.

"The Federal Supreme Court rejects Swisscom's appeal in connection with the precautionary measure imposed by the Competition Commission (WEKO) for the expansion of the fibre-optic network. The decision of the Federal Administrative Court, in which it confirmed the provisional WEKO ban, is not arbitrary," the court said in a statement accompanying the verdict.

The Competition Commission had provisionally prohibited Swisscom from pursuing its network expansion until the commission had concluded an investigation, a decision that Swisscom had appealed against last year.

The telecom company has said that it considered the precautionary measures to be misguided.

Source: Reuters

