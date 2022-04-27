Logo
Top US Senate Democrat hopes Twitter does not become a darker place under Musk
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

27 Apr 2022 02:41AM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 03:49AM)
WASHINGTON US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he hoped Twitter did not become a "darker" place under the ownership of Elon Musk.

"In many ways Twitter has been a dark, dark place. I hope it doesn't get any darker," Schumer told reporters when asked about Musk's purchase of the social media company.

Schumer's Republican counterpart, Senator Mitch McConnell, called the Musk takeover an "incredible event." He added: "It will be interesting to see what impact it has on the way Twitter operates. But we're all watching it with a great deal of interest because there certainly have been our share of complaints about the way it has been run in the past."

On Monday, Musk nailed down a deal to buy Twitter for US$44 billion.

Source: Reuters

