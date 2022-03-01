Logo
Toshiba to announce resignation of CEO as early as Tuesday - TV Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

01 Mar 2022 09:53AM (Updated: 01 Mar 2022 09:53AM)
TOKYO : Toshiba Corp is set to announce the resignation of Chief Executive Satoshi Ttsunakawa as early as Tuesday as he takes the blame for turmoil related to its restructuring plan, Japanese broadcaster TV Tokyo reported.

Senior executive Taro Shimada will become the new head of the company, TV Tokyo said.

Mamoru Hatazawa, corporate senior executive vice president and a board member, and another senior executive, Shigeru Fukuyama, will also resign, it said.

Toshiba said in a statement to Reuters that its board will meet on Tuesday and the company will make an announcement if any decision is made that requires disclosure.

But it also said the TV Tokyo report is "not grounded in fact," and not based on any announcement by Toshiba.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kim Coghill and Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

