Toshiba board agrees to accept JIP's $15.3 billion buyout proposal -Nikkei
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
23 Mar 2023 02:40PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2023 03:27PM)
TOKYO : Toshiba Corp's board on Thursday agreed to accept a buyout proposal worth around 2 trillion yen ($15.3 billion) from a consortium led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), the Nikkei business daily reported.

Toshiba was not immediately available for comment.

The JIP consortium last month submitted a binding buyout proposal backed by $10.6 billion in loan commitments from major banks.

JIP intends to take Toshiba private, the Nikkei said, adding that the consortium will include about 20 Japanese companies such as Orix Corp, Rohm Co and Chubu Electric Power.

If successful, the deal would draw a line under years of upheaval for the industrial conglomerate ranging from accounting scandals, heavy losses, corporate governance concerns as well as friction with activist investors that led to a strategic review.

It has taken weeks for the board to proceed with a vote on JIP's proposal as some board members were dissatisfied with its offer price, sources have said.

"If the early reports are correct, this ends months of uncertainty regarding whether a deal was coming and years of uncertainty regarding Board understanding of the right price," said analyst Travis Lundy of Quiddity Advisors, who publishes on Smartkarma.

"This would provide a lot of activists a way out, even if it is not what they hoped for. The question is whether 'Toshiba Fatigue' is strong enough to overcome disappointment on price."

($1 = 130.7500 yen)

Source: Reuters

