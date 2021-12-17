Logo
Toshiba to brief investors on post-break up strategies in Feb ahead of vote
FILE PHOTO: Toshiba Corp logos are pictured at its annual general meeting in Tokyo, Japan, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

17 Dec 2021 05:59PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 05:57PM)
TOKYO : Toshiba Corp said on Friday it would brief investors in February on the growth strategies of the companies to be created from its planned break-up.

The strategy briefings will be held on Feb. 7-8, before the company calls for an extraordinary general meeting(EGM) to gauge shareholder support for the break-up plan.

The Japanese industrial conglomerate outlined the plan last month - a scheme that runs counter to calls by some investors for Toshiba to be taken private and one which sources have said was partly designed to encourage activist shareholders to sell their stakes.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

