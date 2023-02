TOKYO: Toshiba Corp said that Chief Operating Officer Goro Yanase resigned on Tuesday (Feb 14) after auditors found that he had misappropriated the company's funds.

Toshiba said in a statement that Yanase had repeatedly submitted entertainment expenses without reporting the names of the attendees, in violation of Toshiba Group rules.

There is no appointment of a new Representative Executive Officer, Corporate Senior Executive Vice President and COO to succeed Yanase, the company said.