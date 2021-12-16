Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Toshiba draws up plan to prevent pressure tactics
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Toshiba draws up plan to prevent pressure tactics

Toshiba draws up plan to prevent pressure tactics

FILE PHOTO: Toshiba Corp logos are pictured at its annual general meeting in Tokyo, Japan, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

16 Dec 2021 01:54PM (Updated: 16 Dec 2021 01:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Toshiba said on Thursday it had drawn up a plan to prevent pressure tactics after an investigation concluded that the government had colluded with Japan's trade ministry to block investors from gaining influence at a shareholders' meeting.

The plan includes a pledge for Toshiba to rectify its over-reliance on administrative authorities, and build a relationship of trust with shareholders, as well as record any contact between its executives and senior government officials.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us