Toshiba to flag that activist board nominees not approved unanimously -sources
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

03 Jun 2022 09:18AM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 09:33AM)
TOKYO :Toshiba Corp plans to notify its shareholders that board director nominees from two of its major hedge fund shareholders were not approved unanimously by the nomination committee, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

In a rare move, the embattled conglomerate plans to include the note on the divided vote in a booklet for its annual shareholders meeting on June 28, the two sources said, declining to be identified because the matter is still private.

Toshiba has proposed Nabeel Bhanji, a portfolio manager at Elliott Management, and Eijiro Imai, managing director at Farallon Capital Management, be given board seats, a potential turning point in a long battle between Toshiba and its activist shareholders.

Source: Reuters

