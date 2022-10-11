Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Toshiba gives first refusal right to JIP-led group - Nikkei
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Toshiba gives first refusal right to JIP-led group - Nikkei

Toshiba gives first refusal right to JIP-led group - Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is displayed atop of the company's facility building in Kawasaki, Japan June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

11 Oct 2022 11:11PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2022 11:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Toshiba Corp has given the right of first refusal to a group of investors led by Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), the Nikkei newspaper said on Tuesday, giving the domestic consortium the upper hand in potential buyout talks.

Toshiba last month said it had received multiple in-depth written indications of interest from potential partners in a second bidding round for strategic alternatives.

Talks with the JIP consortium are expected to focus on the buyout price and financing for the acquisition, the Nikkei said.

JIP has asked multiple Japanese companies, including Chubu Electric Power Co, to join the consortium.

A Toshiba spokesperson said the company could not comment on candidates as it may undermine fair process.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.