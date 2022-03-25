Toshiba investor 3D hails shareholders' rejection of separation plan

TOKYO : Singapore-based fund 3D Investment Partners is pleased that shareholders of Toshiba Corp rejected the Japanese conglomerate's separation plan, the fund said on Friday.

In a statement, the fund called for Toshiba's strategic review committee to immediately re-examine all the company's options.

The statement came a day after an extraordinary general meeting voted down competing proposals, one from Toshiba management and another backed by activist shareholders, leaving uncertain the future direction of the embattled company.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)