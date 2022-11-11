Logo
Business
 
Business

Toshiba reports 75% plunge in Q2 operating profit, cuts full-year outlook
Toshiba reports 75% plunge in Q2 operating profit, cuts full-year outlook

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is displayed atop of the company's facility building in Kawasaki, Japan, June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

11 Nov 2022 02:10PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 02:10PM)
TOKYO : Japan's Toshiba Corp on Friday reported a 75 per cent slump in second-quarter operating profit and lowered its full-year earnings outlook.

It posted an operating profit of 7.54 billion yen ($53.2 million) for the July-September quarter. The result compared with a consensus estimate of 36.9 billion yen from four analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Toshiba, which is exploring options for a buyout, cut its profit forecast for the year ending March to 125 billion yen from 170 billion yen.

($1 = 141.6500 yen)

Source: Reuters

