Toshiba says board has not yet decided on best strategic option
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen next to a traffic signal atop of a building in Tokyo, Japan June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

08 Sep 2021 11:09AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2021 11:10AM)
TOKYO : Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday its board has not yet decided on the most appropriate strategic option for the company and is continuing to explore feasible alternatives.

The board has determined that its strategic review committee should focus on potential investors' approach on corporate value including how to resolve issues faced in pursuing take-private options, it said in a statement.

Toshiba has been in talks with at least four global private equity firms including KKR & Co Inc to seek their ideas for its new strategy, Reuters has reported.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

