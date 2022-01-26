Logo
Toshiba says has restarted some chip production at quake-hit plant
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past a Toshiba Corp logo outside an electronics retailer in Tokyo, Sept. 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

26 Jan 2022 03:43PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2022 03:43PM)
TOKYO : Toshiba Corp on Wednesday said it had partially restarted production at a semiconductor plant in Oita, southern Japan, that was halted after a strong earthquake hit the area at the weekend.

One of the two production lines at the factory was restarted on Wednesday, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp said in a statement. It did not say when the other line would reopen.

The plant makes system LSI chips, around 60per cent of which are sold to automakers and industrial machinery makers.

The company also makes those chips at a factory in northern Japan, with other domestic producers, such as Renesas Electronics Corp, also building the devices.

