Toshiba says to sell air-conditioner business, in prelude to restructuring
Toshiba logos are pictured at Toshiba's annual general meeting with its shareholders in Tokyo, Japan, Jun 25, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

07 Feb 2022 10:20AM (Updated: 07 Feb 2022 11:01AM)
TOKYO: Toshiba said on Monday (Feb 7) it will sell almost all of its 60 per cent stake in its air conditioning unit to its US joint venture partner for US$870 million, ahead of an expected rejig of a turnaround plan that has rankled investors.

It will sell 55 per cent of Toshiba Carrier to Carrier Global for around ¥100 billion (US$870 million), retaining a 5 per cent stake. The deal is expected to be prelude to a more far-reaching restructuring of the conglomerate to be announced on Monday, when Toshiba starts a two-day "investor day".

Toshiba is set to announce a plan to split into two companies, not three, at the event and will likely see angry pushback from foreign shareholders.

Toshiba management will brief investors on the break-up plan, take questions and give details on individual businesses. The company said on Friday it was considering splitting in half.

Under the new plan, Toshiba would split off its device business, including the power chip unit. Previously it had aimed to split into three companies: One for energy and infrastructure, one for devices and one for flash memory chips.

The two-way split would save costs compared to a more complicated three-way break-up, although some investors suspect the new plan is designed to allow Toshiba to avoid a shareholder vote that would have required two-thirds approval.

Source: Reuters/ng

