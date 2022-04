TOKYO : Shares of Toshiba Corp jumped 4per cent in early Tokyo trade on Friday on speculation that private equity firms could be lining up to take the embattled conglomerate private.

Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management said in a filing on Thursday that it had agreed to sell its entire stake to Bain Capital if the U.S. private equity firm launched a tender offer.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan)