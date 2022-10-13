Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Toshiba shares surge following report of $19 billion buyout bid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Toshiba shares surge following report of $19 billion buyout bid

Toshiba shares surge following report of $19 billion buyout bid

FILE PHOTO: Toshiba logos are pictured at Toshiba Corp's annual general meeting with its shareholders in Tokyo, Japan, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

13 Oct 2022 08:44AM (Updated: 13 Oct 2022 08:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Shares in Toshiba Corp jumped about 9 per cent in early trading on Thursday following a report that a domestic-led consortium is looking to buy the Japanese conglomerate for 2.8 trillion yen ($19.1 billion).

News agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday that a group of firms led by Japan Industrial Partners, a domestic private equity group, had made the bid, which marked a premium of around 26 per cent from Wednesday's closing price.

The group, which includes Chubu Electric Power Co, had received the right of first refusal in its bid for Toshiba, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Shares of Toshiba were up 8.5 per cent at 5,566 yen in morning trade in Tokyo, putting them on track for their biggest one-day gain in more than a year.

($1 = 146.7700 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.