Business

Toshiba's preferred bidder may lower valuation below ¥2 trillion: Nikkei
Toshiba's preferred bidder may lower valuation below ¥2 trillion: Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: Toshiba logos are pictured at a venue of Toshiba Corp's annual general meeting with its shareholders in Tokyo, Japan, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

17 Dec 2022 11:21PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2022 11:41PM)
TOKYO: Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), the preferred bidder to buy out Toshiba Corp, may lower the valuation from the planned ¥2.2 trillion (US$16.09 billion) to levels below ¥2 trillion, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.

Even though JIP has secured funding worth 1 trillion yen in equity from domestic companies and ¥1.2 trillion in loans from major banks, it may cut the valuation in light of a recent deterioration in Toshiba's earnings and the need for post-buyout working capital, the Nikkei said.

Toshiba said in a letter to shareholders on Friday that it was aiming to reach a conclusion with potential partners as soon as possible.

It is "planning to receive binding and bona-fide proposal(s) and shall be making strong efforts to arrive at a conclusion as early as possible after necessary negotiations," the letter said.

Source: Reuters

