Toshiba's spin-off plan had support of 40per cent of shareholders

TOKYO :Toshiba Corp's plan to spin off its devices unit had a shareholder support rate of 39.53per cent, while a separate call backed by activist shareholders to seek buyout offers garnered 44.60per cent support, a breakdown of the vote showed.

Shareholders voted down the competing proposals at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday, leaving the direction of the Japanese conglomerate uncertain. Each proposal needed 50per cent of the vote to pass.

For the management-backed spin-off plan, nearly 60per cent of votes cast were against. Opposition to the plan had been widespread, including from Toshiba's three biggest shareholders as well as proxy shareholder advisory firms.

About 55per cent of votes were cast against the competing proposal from Singapore-based 3D Investment Partner - Toshiba's second-biggest shareholder after Effissimo Capital Management - which called for the conglomerate to solicit private equity buyout offers or minority investment.

The proposal from 3D, which owns over 7per cent of Toshiba, had the backing of other activist shareholders. Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) had advised against it.

