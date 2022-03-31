Logo
Toshiba's top shareholder would sell stake to Bain -filing
FILE PHOTO: Toshiba Corp's logo is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

31 Mar 2022 03:51PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 03:55PM)
TOKYO :The top shareholder in Toshiba Corp would sell all of its shares if private equity firm Bain Capital were to launch a takeover bid, Effissimo Capital Management said in a regulatory filing.

When asked about the filing, a spokesperson for Singapore-based Effissimo, which owns about 9.9per cent of Toshiba, said the fund plans to announce its stance at the appropriate time.

Toshiba had no immediate comment, a spokesperson said, while a Bain spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Reuters reported last year that Bain was looking at formulating a bid to take Toshiba private, making it one of several companies said to be interested in such a deal.

(Reporting by Makiko YamazakiEditing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

