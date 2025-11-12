TotalEnergies agrees renewable power deal with Google for Ohio data centres

Oil major TotalEnergies has agreed a 15-year power purchase deal to supply Alphabet's Google with 1.5 terawatt hours of renewable electricity from its Montpelier solar farm in Ohio, the French company said on Wednesday.

The solar facility, which is nearing completion, is connected to the PJM grid, the largest in the United States, and will help power Google’s data centre operations in the state, it said.

"This agreement illustrates TotalEnergies’s ability to meet the growing energy demands of major tech companies by leveraging its integrated portfolio of renewable and flexible assets," said Stéphane Michel, President of Gas, Renewables and Power at TotalEnergies.

The company's growing investment in electricity is helping the company secure a steadier revenue stream and avoid the boom-and-bust cycles typical of oil and gas, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said earlier this month at the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi.

The Paris-listed firm is deploying a 10 gigawatt portfolio in the United States, with onshore solar, wind and battery storage projects.