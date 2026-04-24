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TotalEnergies to invest in $1.2 billion power project in Kazakhstan
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TotalEnergies to invest in $1.2 billion power project in Kazakhstan

TotalEnergies to invest in $1.2 billion power project in Kazakhstan

The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen at a petrol station in Paris, France, March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

24 Apr 2026 02:56PM
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(Corrects paragraph 2 to say the project is expected to reach full capacity in 2029, not to fully launch in that year)

April 24 : French energy major TotalEnergies on Friday agreed to invest in a Kazakhstan-based onshore wind and energy storage project valued at $1.2 billion, with roughly 75 per cent of it financed externally, the company said.

The project, code-named "Mirny", combines one gigawatt of wind capacity with 600 megawatt hours of battery energy storage. TotalEnergies expects the project to reach full capacity in 2029.

Source: Reuters
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