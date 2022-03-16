Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Totalenergies says it withdraws from Myanmar, cedes businesses to Thai national energy company
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Totalenergies says it withdraws from Myanmar, cedes businesses to Thai national energy company

Totalenergies says it withdraws from Myanmar, cedes businesses to Thai national energy company

FILE PHOTO: A sign with the logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at a petrol station in Reze, near Nantes, France, January 21, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

16 Mar 2022 03:21PM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 03:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : TotalEnergies on Wednesday said PTTEP International, a subsidiary of the Thai national energy company PTT, would take over equity stakes in local units and resume some of its operations in Myanmar.

The French oil and gas giant in January announced its decision to withdraw from the Asian country.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us