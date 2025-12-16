TotalEnergies wins 21-year deal to power Google data centres in Malaysia

Dec 16 : France's TotalEnergies said on Tuesday it had signed a 21-year power supply deal with Alphabet's Google, pledging to supply 1 terawatt hour of renewable energy to support its data centres in Malaysia.

The French energy major said the power would be generated by the new Citra Energies solar plant in Malaysia, which is scheduled for construction in early 2026.

The power supply contract is expected to take effect in the first quarter of next year.

In a separate deal signed in November, TotalEnergies also agreed to power Google's U.S-based data centres in Ohio.

Data centres founded predominantly by Big Tech companies are requiring increasing amounts of energy as tech groups race to meet AI development demands, often surpassing the capacity of the domestic electricity utilities.