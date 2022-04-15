Logo
Business

Tough to find alternatives for Russian thermal coal, says Japan utilities group head
Tough to find alternatives for Russian thermal coal, says Japan utilities group head

FILE PHOTO: A machine loads a BelAZ dump-body truck with coal at the Chernigovsky opencast colliery, outside the town of Beryozovsky, Kemerovo region, Siberia, Russia, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/File Photo

15 Apr 2022 02:26PM (Updated: 15 Apr 2022 02:26PM)
TOKYO : Alternatives for Russian thermal coal are difficult to find as the market is getting tighter, the head of a group representing Japanese utilities said on Friday.

"We want the government to provide maximum support (on the issue)," Kazuhiro Ikebe, the chairman of Japan's federation of electric utilities, told a news conference.

The Japanese government said earlier this month that it would ban coal imports from Russia in a broad escalation of sanctions after gradually reducing imports while looking for alternative suppliers.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

