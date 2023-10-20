Logo
Toyota to adopt Tesla EV charging standard from 2025
Toyota to adopt Tesla EV charging standard from 2025

Toyota to adopt Tesla EV charging standard from 2025

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

20 Oct 2023 04:22AM (Updated: 20 Oct 2023 05:03AM)
Japan's Toyota Motor, the world's largest automaker by sales, said on Thursday (Oct 19) it had signed an agreement to adopt Tesla's electric-vehicle charging technology from 2025.

Ford Motor, General Motors and Nissan are among the other automakers that have adopted Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS), taking the Elon Musk-led company's superchargers closer to becoming the industry standard at the expense of the rival Combined Charging System (CCS).

The Japanese automaker will incorporate the NACS ports into certain Toyota and Lexus battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), including the new Toyota SUV that will be assembled at its manufacturing plant in Kentucky.

Existing owners of Toyota and Lexus vehicles equipped with CCS will be offered access to an adapter to enable NACS charging, also starting 2025.

Tesla's NACS is widely available, with the US Department of Energy saying they make up about 60 per cent of the fast chargers in the United States.

The rival CCS system is backed by automakers including Volkswagen, though the German company has held talks with Tesla about adopting the NACS.

Source: Reuters

