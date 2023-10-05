Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Toyota and LG Energy sign battery supply agreement to power EVs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Toyota and LG Energy sign battery supply agreement to power EVs

Toyota and LG Energy sign battery supply agreement to power EVs

FILE PHOTO: Toyota logo is seen at a Toyota Society Motors showroom in Karachi, Pakistan, July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

05 Oct 2023 03:14AM (Updated: 05 Oct 2023 03:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Toyota Motor and LG Energy Solution signed a supply agreement for lithium-ion battery modules for use in the Japanese automaker's battery electric vehicles that will be assembled in the U.S., the companies said on Wednesday.

LG Energy Solution will supply Toyota with 20GWh of high-nickel NCMA battery modules annually from 2025, which will be manufactured at the South Korean company's Michigan facility.

The battery maker will invest about $3 billion in its Michigan facility to establish new production lines for battery cells and modules exclusively for the automaker, the completion for which is expected in 2025.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.