Business

Toyota-backed flying car firm Joby seeks Japan air certification
Business

Toyota-backed flying car firm Joby seeks Japan air certification

Toyota-backed flying car firm Joby seeks Japan air certification

FILE PHOTO: The Joby Aviation logo is seen outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of their listing in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 11, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

18 Oct 2022 01:54PM (Updated: 18 Oct 2022 01:54PM)
TOKYO : Joby Aviation Inc, a U.S. air taxi startup backed by Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp, said on Tuesday it has applied to Japan's transport ministry for aircraft certification as it prepares to launch urban transportation services.

Joby, in which Toyota has invested $394 million, designs and builds all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The startup in May received certification from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allowing it to begin commercial air-taxi operations with conventional aircraft.

The California-based startup has more regulatory hurdles to clear in the United States before its five-seater eVTOL aircraft can fly passengers.

Source: Reuters

