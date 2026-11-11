Toyota to bring mini trucks to US market

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 : Toyota Motor said on Tuesday it will bring its ultra-compact mini KEI trucks to the US market for fleet customers starting in the second half of 2027 as part of a limited rollout after President Donald Trump encouraged the move.

A third of the 3.7 million new cars sold in Japan last year were mini, or "kei", cars — tiny vehicles that are not produced by American automakers. The KEI-01, which has a 660 cc three-cylinder engine and four-wheel drive, will be assembled at Toyota's plant in Indiana.

Toyota will add 50 jobs and invest $34 million in the project. The right-hand-drive trucks measure just over 11 feet (3.35 m) in length and under 5 feet in width with a maximum speed of 25 miles per hour (40 kph).

Toyota said the vehicle is designed to comply with federal low-speed vehicle safety requirements and initial distribution will focus on fleet customers rather than retail sales. Toyota also said it is relaunching its Scion in the US.

Trump wanted kei cars in the United States but has said he wants them to be assembled domestically.

Toyota said it may consider expanding availability to limited retail sales at a later date.

Toyota said the kei trucks could be used by small business owners, delivery fleets, farmers and ranchers as well as cities, universities and corporate campuses.