Toyota curbs Japan plant production after workers test positive for coronavirus
Toyota curbs Japan plant production after workers test positive for coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A Toyota logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

19 Jan 2022 09:19PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 09:18PM)
TOKYO : Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday said it had paused some production at a plant in central Japan after 14 workers there tested positive for coronavirus.

The planned four-day halt to production at a Tsutsumi factory line, which makes Camry sedans and Corolla Sports, will cut vehicle output by as many as 1,500 vehicles, a company spokesperson said.

Toyota on Wednesday said it expects to fall short of an annual target to build 9 million vehicles by March 31 because a shortage of chips means it is unable to make up for production lost to COVID-19 supply chain disruptions last year.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Tim Kelly; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

