Toyota to cut April global production 17per cent to 750,000 units

FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen at its booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

17 Mar 2022 03:23PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 05:19PM)
TOKYO :Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it is cutting its global vehicle production target in April by 150,000 units to 750,000 as a continued semiconductor shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic bite into the automaker's production plans.

Average monthly global production for the period from April to June would be about 800,000 units, it added.

Toyota's global vehicle production would be down 10per cent in May and 5per cent in June compared to previous estimates made at the beginning of the year, a company executive said.

The announcement comes roughly a week after it said it would scale back domestic production by up to 20per cent during the months of April, May and June to ease the strain on suppliers struggling with shortages of chips and other parts.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

