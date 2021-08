Toyota Motor Corp will reduce its global production for September by 40per cent from its previous plan, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

The Delta variant outbreak across Southeast Asia has also impacted the company's procurement of auto parts, according to the report https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Automobiles/Toyota-to-cut-September-global-production-by-40-from-previous-plan.

