Business

Toyota cuts global vehicle production plan for November by 15per cent

FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen on a Corolla model at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

15 Oct 2021 02:54PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 02:52PM)
TOKYO : Toyota Motor Corp on Friday said it will lower planned global output in November by as much as 15per cent because the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed production of auto chips.

Japan's leading carmaker in a press release said it would produce between 100,000 and 150,000 vehicles fewer than it had originally planned.

Toyota last month cut its full-year production plan for the year to March 31 to 9 million from 9.3 million because of lower output in September and October. On Friday it said it is sticking to that target.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

