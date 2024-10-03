Toyota to delay US EV production to 2026 amid slowing sales, Nikkei reports

:Toyota Motor would postpone the production of electric vehicles at its Kentucky plant in the United States to the first half of 2026, citing design adjustments and slowing sales, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

"Toyota recently told suppliers that the start date will now be delayed by several months," Nikkei Asia reported.

Sources had earlier told Reuters that supply disruptionsand governance issues had prompted the Japanese manufacturing giant to delay the start of the production of EVs in the U.S. by six months to around June 2026.

The automaker would also scrap its plans to manufacture new electric SUVs under the Lexus brand in North America by 2030, opting instead to export completed vehicles to the U.S. market from Japan, the daily added.

Toyota in February invested $1.3 billion at its Kentucky facility for electrification efforts, including assembly of a new, three-row battery electric SUV for the U.S. market.