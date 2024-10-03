Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Toyota to delay US EV production to 2026 amid slowing sales, Nikkei reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Toyota to delay US EV production to 2026 amid slowing sales, Nikkei reports

Toyota to delay US EV production to 2026 amid slowing sales, Nikkei reports

FILE PHOTO: Toyota's logo is seen in their exhibition stall at Bharat Mobility Global Expo organised by India's commerce ministry at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2024. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

03 Oct 2024 06:45AM (Updated: 03 Oct 2024 07:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Toyota Motor would postpone the production of electric vehicles at its Kentucky plant in the United States to the first half of 2026, citing design adjustments and slowing sales, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

"Toyota recently told suppliers that the start date will now be delayed by several months," Nikkei Asia reported.

Sources had earlier told Reuters that supply disruptionsand governance issues had prompted the Japanese manufacturing giant to delay the start of the production of EVs in the U.S. by six months to around June 2026.

The automaker would also scrap its plans to manufacture new electric SUVs under the Lexus brand in North America by 2030, opting instead to export completed vehicles to the U.S. market from Japan, the daily added.

Toyota in February invested $1.3 billion at its Kentucky facility for electrification efforts, including assembly of a new, three-row battery electric SUV for the U.S. market.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement