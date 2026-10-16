Toyota expects Arene software platform to be in 10 million new vehicles, 50 models by 2030

TOKYO, Oct 16 : Toyota Motor expects its Arene software platform will be deployed in 10 million new vehicles annually and 50 car models by 2030, the company said on Friday, after the Nikkei reported the automaker aims to make those models software-defined by then.

Chief Technology Officer Hiroki Nakajima outlined deployment plans for Arene at an investor briefing in Brussels last week, according to a Toyota spokesperson.

Nakajima also said Toyota aims to expand the platform's deployment further as it moves towards 2035, including in vehicles from alliance partners, the spokesperson said.

Toyota first introduced Arene in its revamped RAV4 sport utility vehicle, which was launched in 2025.

Software-defined vehicles allow functions to be updated over the air after purchase, enabling automakers to add safety, autonomous driving and entertainment features without requiring customers to visit dealerships.