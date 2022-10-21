Logo
Business

Toyota expects to lower full-year production target
FILE PHOTO: A Toyota logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
FILE PHOTO: A man works on the production line at the Toyota factory in Derby, central England, March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples
21 Oct 2022 03:21PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2022 03:21PM)
TOKYO : Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it expected to lower its 9.7 million vehicle production target for the current financial year through March 2023.

Source: Reuters

