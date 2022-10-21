Toyota expects to lower full-year production target

TOKYO : Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it expected to lower its 9.7 million vehicle production target for the current financial year through March 2023.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
TOKYO : Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday it expected to lower its 9.7 million vehicle production target for the current financial year through March 2023.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us